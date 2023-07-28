Driver arrested for DUI in wrong-way crash on I-4, troopers say

A Florida driver traveling the wrong way on Interstate 4 near Tampa early Friday morning has been arrested, authorities said.

Arda Sengun, 22, of Sarasota, was taken into custody on a charge of driving under the influence with serious bodily injury, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 3:40 a.m., the Tampa Bay Regional Communications Center received a call regarding a wrong-way driver traveling east in the westbound lanes of I-4 at mile marker 10 in Seffner. Five minutes later the wrong-way driver crashed into a Mercedes car driving westbound at mile marker 12.

A pickup truck traveling westbound slammed on its brakes to avoid the collision and was struck from behind by a flat-bed truck.

As a result, the flat-bed truck overturned, trapping its driver and the pickup truck collided with a semi that was parked along the shoulder, FHP said.

The wrong way driver was arrested, and the three other drivers were rushed to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

All westbound lanes in the area are currently closed.

Earlier this week, troopers caught another driver traveling the wrong way on I-4. It happened Monday night near downtown Orlando.

To stop the driver from potentially hitting other vehicles, a trooper risked their own life by intentionally crashing into the wrong-way driver's car.

Both the trooper and the driver – identified as a 48-year-old Arizona woman – suffered minor injuries.

Troopers said the woman traveled at least eight miles in the wrong direction within 15 minutes.