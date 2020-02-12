All Publix subs are going on sale next week

article

Try to stay calm: Publix is putting all of their beloved 'Pub Subs' on sale starting next week!

That means you can get your favorite whole Publix sub at a discount -- including the popular Chicken Tender Sub.

According to the Facebook page Are Publix Chicken Tender Subs on Sale?, all whole subs will be $5.99 starting Thursday, Feb. 20 through Sunday, Feb. 23.

Of course, any time Publix announces a sale on their subs, fans can't contain their excitement.

"Late Valentine’s Day gift...?" one commenter wrote.

One cute exchange under the post was too good not to share.

Someone -- clearly aware of the mad rush that is to come due to the demand of cheap Pub Subs -- jokingly wrote, "Please no I work in the deli."

The person who replied answered with, "Not all heroes wear capes."

Now if you want to skip the line and get that Pub Sub in your hands fast, you can always order online at Publix.com/Order and pick it up at your convenience.