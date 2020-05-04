All of the new 'Star Wars' movies and TV projects that are coming

article

“Star Wars” day is upon us and, while many look back on the movies and TV shows that have come out in the fan-beloved franchise, some may be more curious about what’s ahead for the galaxy far, far away.

With the release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in 2019, Lucasfilm declared that it marked the official end of the “Skywalker Saga” that began in 1977 when the world was introduced to a young Luke Skywalker in “Star Wars: A New Hope.” While the longest-running story in the franchise may be over, that doesn’t mean that “Star Wars” is anywhere close to being finished.

Therefore, while celebrating this Star Wars Day, it might be worth looking ahead and getting excited about the new and flashy projects in the pipeline from Disney and Lucasfilm.

“The Mandalorian” Season 2

In November 2019, Disney+ launched and put all the “Star Wars” content in one convenient place. It also debuted the latest installment in the canon, “The Mandalorian.” The show focuses on a lone bounty hunter on an adventure across the galaxy.

Season 1 found so much success that fans can expect Season 2 in October. In addition, Variety reported in February that Disney+ already greenlit the series. It also reports that Season 3 is in development despite not being officially announced. Fortunately for those who can’t wait for more “Mandalorian” between now and October, on May 4th, also known as Star Wars Day, the streaming platform will release an 8-part docu-series titled “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.”

Hosted by executive producer Jon Favreau, it invites the cast and crew to share behind-the-scenes secrets and stories that went into the production of Season 1. New episodes will drop every Friday on the platform and they promise to keep people excited for whatever Season 2 will bring.

Cassian Andor live-action series

In addition to the “Skywalker Saga,” “Star Wars” introduced a couple of spinoff movies such as “Solo” and “Rogue One.” Lucasfilm announced that it plans to pluck Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor and a handful of other characters from the movie for a standalone live-action TV series that has yet to be given a title.

In an announcement, Disney and Lucasfilm promised to tell the story of the young rebel spy during the formative years of the Rebellion and prior to the events of “Rogue One.” However, there have been some issues with the production already.

It was announced in 2018 that production would start in 2019. However, no such production seems to have gotten off the ground. Fortunately, the series is still on by all accounts, even if production has yet to begin.

Obi-Wan Kenobi live-action series

It was revealed in August 2019 that Disney is officially moving forward with a long-rumored TV series focused on Obi-Wan Kenobi. Not only that, but Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as the titular character that he first established in 1999 in “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.”

Although the role originated with the late Alec Guinness in the first film that premiered in 1977, McGregor came in as a younger version of the character and made it his own, gaining popularity in the prequel trilogy that was otherwise panned by most fans.

"Once they started making spin-off movies, there was such a lot of speculation about an Obi-Wan spin-off. And I was asked every time I did an interview by people, would I do it? And it just became embarrassing, because it sounded a bit like I was trying to get the part from Disney. You know, like, I was saying, 'Well, you know. Well, if they give me a call, I'd be, you know, I'd be interested," McGregor previously said of the secrecy surrounding the project. "Fans [would] like be angry with Disney, saying, 'They better not cast someone else.' And I was thinking, 'Who else are they going to cast, you know? Like just let me say it.'”

Although no firm release date has been set, fans can definitely expect more from Obi-Wan Kenobi in live-action in the near future.

Rian Johnson movie trilogy

Lucasfilm confirmed in 2017 that Rian Johnson, director of hits like “Knives Out” and, of course, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” will helm an all-new trilogy of movies set in the “Star Wars” universe.

“As writer-director of The Last Jedi, Johnson conceived and realized a powerful film of which Lucasfilm and Disney are immensely proud,” the company revealed at the time. “In shepherding this new trilogy, which is separate from the episodic Skywalker saga, Johnson will introduce new characters from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored.”

Unfortunately, roughly three years later there’s still very little information about what is happening with that trilogy. However, Entertainment Tonight confirmed with the director that it’s still happening. However, details are still scarce.

Kevin Feige film

If you’re not familiar with the name Kevin Feige, you’re likely not a fan of the massively successful Marvel Cinematic Universe. The collection of films that make up the “Avengers” franchise was basically helmed entirely by him in some way or another.

Now that “Avengers: Endgame” has dropped in theaters, putting a bookend on the storyline that was started with “Iron Man” in 2008, he’s got a bit of time on his hands. According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Feige expected to spend some of that time developing his very own “Star Wars” movie starting in September 2019.

Unfortunately, the announcement was made around the same time that “The Rise of Skywalker” was supposed to come out. As a result, Disney, Lucasfilm and Feige himself have remained mostly silent about the project. Unfortunately, with so many other irons in the fire, there’s no telling when the Feige project will actually get off the ground or when there will at least be new details.

