Algae bloom blamed for foul water conditions near Brevard County park

The Brief Residents are worried about possible water contamination at a Brevard County campground. People have been on high alert about water quality concerns since the latest sewage spill shook the community. It’s still unclear what jurisdiction is responsible for cleaning up the mess or if any local government will.



Concerns are growing over possible pollution in waters near Long Point Park in southern Brevard County, where visitors reported foul odors, foam buildup, and an oily film on the surface near Sebastian Inlet State Park over the weekend.

Brevard County officials, however, linked the conditions to an algae bloom and said test results showed the presence of green filamentous algae. Campers were warned about a "distasteful" odor, but officials stopped short of announcing any cleanup plans.

What we know:

Viewers contacted FOX 35 over the weekend after seeing and smelling concerning elements in the water near Long Point Park, which is near the Sebastian Inlet State Park and in the southern part of the county.

They noticed a concerning film and strange substances coating the top of the water, terrible smells in the air and foam gathering in the area. The concerns come after a Palm Bay sewage spill had many residents worried about overall storm/sewage infrastructure.

People who live in the county have been wondering what the long-term impacts could be on water quality in the area, so they want answers about what could be causing the potential pollution. Campers are being warned by the county about a "distasteful" smell, and the county is linking what happened to an algae bloom.

FOX 35 confirmed with officials in Melbourne that the situation was not tied to an emergency water repair they completed last week in Melbourne Beach. The City of Palm Bay also says it’s not related to their latest spill. Water quality researchers with Fight For Zero took water samples on Monday to try and figure out what could be going on.

What we don't know:

As of Monday, it doesn’t seem like any local government will be cleaning up the mess in the water. It’s still unclear what the potential pollution is and who’s responsible for the pump that’s also in the area. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) has not responded to our request for comment if they are investigating the potential pollution.

What they're saying:

Residents and campers said the area smelled "terrible," raising fears of a potential sewage or stormwater issue following a recent spill in Palm Bay.

"I don’t think it’s right are swimming and boating and trying to enjoy themselves," said Denise Latourette, who spotted possible pollution and immediately reported it to the FDEP.

Environmental nonprofit Fight For Zero collected water samples on Monday in search of a cause.

"There is definitely something happening with that waterway," said Stel Bailey, who founded Fight For Zero. She went out on Monday to test the water in the campground.

Brevard County shared a statement on the situation:

"We had concerns from patrons and staff about materials washing up on the shore during the weekend of June 13-15th. This is the same weekend that the City of Palm Bay had a release from their plant."

Tests were done, and the county says what they found was "green filamentous algae." The City of Palm Bay also shared a statement on the issue:

"This park is about 13 miles away from the mouth of Turkey Creek. Sample results from Blue Water are all Green down to the point halfway between the mouth of Turkey Creek and the park. This is 100% not related to our spill."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: