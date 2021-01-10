Alex Trebek's daughter praises late 'Jeopardy' host after his last episode: ‘You were extraordinary’

article

Nicky Trebek decided to skip an online celebration of her 55th birthday, instead praising her late father.

The singer-songwriter and fashion designer dedicated an Instagram post to "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek on Friday, Jan. 8, which also happened to be the final pre-recorded episode featuring her dad.

"You were extraordinary!!!" She captioned her post alongside a photo that showed she had previously written "Jeopardy! Forever!"

And fans wholeheartedly agreed with her statement in the comments section.

"Your amazing dad will always be the G.O.A.T (greatest of all time), and we, his fans, will always love him too. What an amazing man," one Instagram user wrote. "Sending you a big hug Nicky."

"Watched it with my mom. We both cried. I could go on forever about him, but I'm sure you know much more than I do," another person commented. "Thanks to your dad for always being such a positive impact on my life just through the TV."

"Your Dad was amazing! He will be missed very much - even by millions who never got to meet him," a different user shared. "Sending love your way! Tribute was bittersweet - loved it though! Loved the ‘fist pump" at the end... cried like a baby! Thank you for sharing your Dad with the world!"

Trebek died on Nov. 8, 2020, at the age of 80. He had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Since then, pre-recorded episodes of "Jeopardy!" had been airing posthumously.

The show aired a tribute video that displayed highlights from the 37 seasons he has hosted.

"Dedicated to Alex Trebek," text at the end of the tribute said. "Forever in our Hearts. Always our Inspiration."

Starting next week, guest hosts will take over Trebek’s role in the trivia game show.

A permanent replacement has not been determined.

