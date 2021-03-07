Alex Trebek's daughter pays tribute to the anniversary of the 'Jeopardy!' host’s cancer announcement

article

In an Instagram post, Alex Trebek’s daughter Nicky reflected on the pancreatic cancer announcement he made to "Jeopardy!" fans in 2019.

"It was 2 years ago today while we were working on the @jeopardy set that my dad bravely stepped out in front of the camera to announce he had been diagnosed with #pancreaticcancer," Nicky wrote on Saturday, March 6.

"He brought much-needed #awareness to this terrible disease and provided #hope to so many struggling," she continued. "I'm beyond proud of him for his courage and integrity throughout his illness."

The photo she chose to commemorate her late father is one that shows her and Trebek throwing up peace signs while they attended a Pancreatic Cancer Action Network event.

Nicky went on to explain that is "continuing what he started" and is a supporter of the charity, which reportedly funds pancreatic cancer research, provides patient and caregiver support, conducts community outreach and advocates for increased federal research funding against the disease.

In her own words, Nicky wrote she "will fight for everyone affected by pancreatic cancer," and urged her followers to consider donating to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Nicky’s post received a red hear emoji from her step-mother Jean Currivan Trebek, 57.

Similarly, she received a gracious comment from the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

"Thank you so much for your support in honor of your dad, Nicky," the charity wrote.

The group also uploaded a tribute post of the late "Jeopardy!" host in relation to his pivotal announcement.

"Today marks the second anniversary of Alex Trebek's announcement of his #pancreaticcancer diagnosis. In the last two years, he brought much-needed awareness to the disease," Pancreatic Cancer Action Network wrote alongside a smiling picture of Trebek. "We're honoring his legacy by continuing to fight for everyone affected by pancreatic cancer."

Trebek died on Nov. 8 at the age of 80 to stage four pancreatic cancer.

A year and eight months before his death, Trebek revealed his diagnosis in a life update he shared with "Jeopardy!" viewers.

"I wanted to be the one to pass along this information," he told his audience at the time. "Now, just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Now normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I'm going to fight this. And I'm going to keep working, and with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers, also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease."

Get updates on this story from FOXNews.com.