All-clear given after bomb threats cancel classes at 2 Alachua County schools

Classes at two Alachua County schools were canceled Monday after both schools received bomb threats, according to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.

Buchholz High School and Kanapaha Middle School both canceled classes Monday, ACSO said.

The sheriff's office said an apparent bomb threat was emailed to an administrator at Buccholz High School Monday morning. The school was immediately placed on lockdown prior to students arriving to school, and several law enforcement agencies responded.

While conducting that investigation, a second threat was reported at Kanapaha Middle School, prompting the school to also go on lockdown.

The district canceled classes at both schools to allow law enforcement more time to search the classrooms and buildings.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., the distinct said law enforcement had cleared both schools and that nothing suspicious was found at either school.

Detectives were looking into where the threats came from. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Alachua County Sheriff's Office, school staff, or the school district's security office, 352-955-7514.