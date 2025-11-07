Investigators fire at, killing wanted man after he allegedly drew weapon, deputies say

The Brief Warrant investigators with the Alachua County Sheriff's office fired their weapons when attempting to serve a warrant on Nov. 6. A 38-year-old man, wanted on a felony warrant, died. The deputies involved are placed on administrative leave.



A man wanted on a felony warrant died Thursday after investigators shot at him when he pulled out a gun, authorities said.

A man wanted on a felony warrant died Thursday after investigators shot at him when he pulled out a gun, authorities said.

What we know:

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office assisted the U.S. Marshals Service to serve a felony warrant to Ali Bayhan, 38, for reportedly making terroristic threats, the sheriff's office reported Nov. 6.

Bayhan was found in a residence in the area of Northwest 16th Boulevard and Northwest 35th Boulevard where he exited the residence armed with a gun visible in his waistband, deputies said. Bayham did not comply with investigators' commands, the sheriff's office said.

Bayhan pulled out his gun. Investigators fired their weapons and shot at Bayhan, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators immediately requested EMS and rendered aid, but Bayhan died at the scene.

The deputies involved in the shooting are placed on administrative leave, in accordance with the sheriff's office policy.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the deadly use of force incident.

What we don't know:

It's not confirmed at this time whether the deputies' use of force was determined to be justified.