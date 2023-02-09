Airline Passengers' Bill of Rights introduced into congress

article

Many travelers were left in dismay after Southwest Airlines' holiday meltdown that resulted in the cancelations of thousands of flights, stranding people in unfamiliar cities across the U.S.

As a powerful Arctic front pushed across the U.S. days before Christmas causing many cities to go under winter weather warnings and advisories, the company had not expected to cancel the majority of its flights. Southwest CEO Andrew Watterson explained Thursday what led to the company's near demise.

"We were forced to cancel almost the entirety of our flight schedule in Denver, which is our largest station, between the evening of December 21st and the morning of December 23rd, and in Chicago Midway which is our second-largest station, between midday on December 22nd and through the end of the day on December 23rd," said Watterson.

As a result of thousands losing their luggage and being unsure of whether they would be receiving refunds, the Airline Passengers' Bill of Rights & FAIR Fees Act was introduced to bring protection for those traveling with an airline.

The bill would ensure that airlines provide passengers with fair compensation, refunds, and recourse in the event of airline-caused flight delays and cancellations. The bill will also require airlines to pay at least $1,350 for passengers who are denied boarding as a result of an oversold flight, and mandate airlines to immediately refund bag fees for damaged or lost bags.

The FAIR Fees Act would prohibit airlines from charging unreasonably high fees for basic services like checked bags, seat selection, and ticket changes.

There would also be a crackdown on airlines using weather as an excuse for delays and cancelations that are actually the airline's fault.