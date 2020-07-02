AirBnB: No parties at our rentals for Fourth of July

AirBnB the popular short term property rental site says, in an effort to keep the public safe, they are temporarily banning parties and large gatherings at their guest homes.

With the Fourth of July weekend just around the corner, the company says they are following guidelines set forth by the Florida Department of Health and the state's Surgeon General.

The company says they have safeguards in place to ensure there will be no large gatherings at their properties, including canceling rentals made by individuals who are under 25 and not renting to people who don't have prior positive reviews on their site.

The effort is not to punish anyone, instead, a company spokesperson says, they just want to keep people safe. Experts say a safer alternative to attending a crowded private party would be to enjoy the holiday outdoors or at the beach while practicing social distancing.