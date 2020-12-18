Agreement reached to give Volusia teachers salary increase in 2021

article

The Volusia County School District and Volusia United Educators have reached an agreement regarding the Teacher Salary Allocation, according to a press release on Friday.

Details of the agreement are as followed:

The minimum teacher salary will be increased to $44,335

All teachers will receive a minimum of a 2.5% salary increase

Eligible teachers will receive longevity bonus in addition to the salary increase based on the previous MOU which will be included in the January 29, 2021 paycheck

Salary increases will be retroactive to July 1, 2020.

Volusia County Schools says the ratification process will take place in January 2021. The agreement must go before the Volusia County School Board for approval to submit to the Florida Department of Education.

"Once final approval is given from the Florida Department of Education, funds will be released to the district for distribution. This agreement honors the original contract language agreed upon on April 4, 2019 and reflects a commitment to making salaries a budget priority."