Aggressive hawks attacking residents in Florida neighborhoods: 'swooped down and tried to grab me'

Residents of a Florida neighborhood are concerned about an aggressive family of hawks that has apparently made themselves at home, according to neighbors.

Andrea Williams, who lives in MetroWest, a neighborhood in Orlando, said at least two neighbors have been attacked by hawks.

"One, he had a hat on, so thankfully he’s ok. Another had to go to the doctor and have a couple of stitches," she said.

Near Bardmoor Hill Circle and Glynde Hill Drive, FOX 35 crews spotted a family of hawks high in one of the trees. We spotted two adult hawks and two young hawks in their nest.

Neighbors walking by had umbrellas and hats – not for shade, but for protection.

"It’s a little nerve-racking because we have kids," said Ben. "We have a hawk protecting her nest."

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said hawks -- like all raptors – are protected in Florida, and may become more aggressive during nesting season, which runs through winter and spring, and, yes, sometimes that will involve diving at people.

One woman who did not want to show her face on camera said she was attacked. "The hawk just swooped down and tried to grab me by the head, but I screamed and scared it off," she said.

To help with awareness, signs have been placed around the neighborhood: "Birds may display aggressive behavior."

According to the FWC, hawks may dive to those they feel are getting too close to their nest. The behavior should go away once the baby birds learn to fly.

Here are some tips (via FWC's website):