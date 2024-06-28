Afternoon storms cause delays, cancellations at Orlando International Airport

Storms on Friday caused hundreds of flight delays and a few cancellations at Orlando International Airport (MCO).

FlightAware.com reported more than 400 delayed flights and six cancellations.

Friday starts the busy travel rush for the fourth of July. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects to screen more than 28 million people over the next ten days. The TSA also noted a 5% increase over last year.

A spokesperson for MCO confirmed the two Saturdays in the 10-day window are expected to be the busiest days. Officials expect about 700,000 departures out of the airport in the travel period.

AAA ranked Orlando as the second-most popular Fourth of July destination in the U.S. Seattle was first, Miami was fifth, and Fort Lauderdale was seventh.