Titusville man released after serving 3 decades behind bars ordered to return to prison: Here's why

After two years in the open air, Crosley Green may have to go back to prison for a murder he’s said for over three decades, he didn’t commit.

Crosley Green was convicted in 1990 of murdering a man named Charles Flynn in Titusville.

He spent 32 years behind bars, including 19 on death row – through all of which he was able to keep a spotless record.

He’s been out of prison for two years now, on house arrest with an ankle monitor.

But now, attorney Keith Harrison says even that taste of freedom is being stripped away.

"We’re still optimistic, because we believe justice will be done."

Back in the 90s, Green had the opportunity to take a plea deal and serve just 7 years behind bars. But he says he didn’t want to admit to a murder he didn’t commit.

During their initial homicide investigation, police wrote in their notes they believe Green was not responsible for the murder, but that the victim’s girlfriend might be.

That evidence was never turned over to Green’s lawyers at the time, which is why he was finally allowed out of prison in 2021.

A judge in an appeals court ruled the police notes wouldn’t have made a difference in the case, and said Green will have to turn himself back in by April 17th of this year.

"His main concern is with his family," said Harrison. "His family is devastated. Since Crosley has been out of prison, it has reunited his entire family in a way that has been beautiful and miraculous to see."

His lawyers tried a last-ditch effort asking Governor Ron DeSantis for clemency and asking the parole board to let Green free.

Nothing worked.

And come April 17th, Green will once again find himself locked up away from his family for a crime he says he didn’t commit.

"The fight for his freedom continues. It’s by no means over," said Harrison. "We’re going to continue to pursue every avenue we can to see that justice is done in this case, and see that Crosley gets to walk in true freedom."

(6:01 – 6:15) Keith Harrison/Attorney for Crosley Green: "There will come a day when he’s able to not be under house arrest and be free again. That day can’t come soon enough, and we’re going to continue to work as hard as we can to bring it about."