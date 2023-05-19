After the storms: Orlo Vista resident still homeless months after Hurricane Ian ripped through the area

More than six months after Hurricane Ian caused devastating flooding to homes in Orlo Vista, one woman said she is still homeless.

"We lost everything, it’s now new memories because all I have now is what is etched in my mind," Ja’net Buford-Johnson, Orlo Vista resident, said.

When a boat rescued her and her daughter from their home during Hurricane Ian, Buford-Johnson didn’t know that more than six months later, they still would not be able to live in their home.

"I’m still [homeless]," Buford-Johnson said. "At this point, I’m staying with my son or I’m staying at my goddaughter’s. I don’t want to wear out my welcome with anyone."

"There’s no floor. There’s no tub. The toilet is still sitting in the bedroom," Buford-Johnson said of her home.

The biggest change in her home in the last six months is some added dry wall. Buford-Johnson said a volunteer group donated it and she has been able to put some of it up on the walls. She’s hoping to get one side of the home finished by June 1, so she can start to move back into her home.

"I want to be home, but I’ll just sit outside and sit here for hours," she said about her neighborhood.

Buford-Johnson said money from FEMA and donations from others hasn’t been enough to make the home livable. She said that would cost almost $130,000.

Others in the neighborhood are in the same boat.

Buford-Johnson said most of the homes are empty, while people make repairs as they can and decide whether to sell or move on.

Buford-Johnson has been pushing county leaders for help. At a recent Orange County commission meeting, Buford-Johnson said to commissioners, "Our county has not really stepped up for us. That is what our concerns are."

"We hear what you’re saying and we will respond accordingly. We understand the area you’re talking about at this point and we’ll take a look at it," Mayor Jerry Demings, Orange County, said.

County leaders have been talking about plans to prevent future flooding in Orlo Vista. The Orlo Vista flood mitigation project consists of making three shallow ponds deeper.

So far, crews have put some pumps in place, but with hurricane season about to start again, Buford-Johnson is concerned. "It kind of puts in mind that this can happen to us again. And I think that’s the reluctancy of everyone coming back to their homes. No one wants to live through another one of these. I can’t do three of them. This is my second one. I can’t do it a third time."

Buford-Johnson hopes she can somehow get back into her home in enough time to plan a Sweet 16 party for her daughter this summer."I’m trying to make sure she still has that in spite of what our circumstances are. I don’t want her to miss out on anything."