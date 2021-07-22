AdventHealth to partner with Flagler Schools for heath services

article

AdventHealth has agreed to a five-year partnership with Flagler County Schools to provide a mental health fund, athletic trainers, and several other services.

The partnership represents a $750,000 commitment from the health system to the schools to provide a mental health fund for students, to employ an athletic trainer for the two high schools, and establish more classroom to career pathways for graduates.

The CEO of AdventHealth Palm Coast, Ron Jimenez, says they are providing $10,000 per year for five years to pay for new ways to help identify students in need of early intervention as well as mental health services for the students and their families.

"Our commitment, through our mental health fund, will help our schools identify students who could benefit from services and make those services more accessible," Jimenez said, "At AdventHealth, we take care of the whole person - not just the body, but also the mind and spirit. That is even more crucial in today's stressful world."

The athletic trainers are being provided by AdventHealth for the two high schools, Flagler-Palm Coast High School and Matanzas High School, for an estimated half a million-dollar commitment. They are creating enhanced services for athletics including concussion protocol, physicals screening for heart abnormalities, and CPR/AED training for employees and volunteers.

Joe Rizzo, executive director of the Flagler County Education Foundation, said, "The Flagler County Education Foundation and Flagler County Schools are excited to partner with AdventHealth to make a difference in the lives of our students and their families." He continued, "Community partners are becoming increasingly important to the success of our students and our schools."

In addition to this partnership, a new $100 million project near Bridgehaven Drive in Palm Coast, AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway, is expected to open in early 2023 to provide additional convenience and comprehensive care, including world-class orthopedics services.