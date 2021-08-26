AdventHealth still in 'black status' but will soon offer outpatient surgeries

article

AdventHealth hospitals across Central Florida will soon offer outpatient surgeries again.

The hospital reports that they continue to see some of the highest numbers of people hospitalized with COVID-19.

There are about 1,680 inpatients across the Central Florida Division, but officials said the number of cases appear to be leveling off.

"I believe we have peaked and we are looking at the beginning of what we believe to be that downward curve," Dr. Neil Finkler said.

MORE NEWS: 12 US troops among several killed in Kabul airport suicide attacks

While AdventHealth remains under black status, meaning they will only accept emergency surgeries, that is set to change very soon.

AdventHealth said they will begin offering outpatients procedures that do not require an overnight stay since they still need beds for the number of COVID patients requiring ICU-level care.

"We are still very limited in our inpatient capacity," Dr. Finkler said.

So the hospital will review surgical cases that are urgent and affect the quality of life.

MORE NEWS: Closing arguments to begin in lawsuit against Florida mask mandate ban

"We’re talking about some of the cancer cases that we have delayed, some joint replacements where people may have been really quite miserable because of the pain they’ve been enduring for the last several weeks," Dr. Finkler said.

When a doctor submits for a patient to receive surgery, the hospital team will review each operation on a case-by-case basis.

Officials said services will still be limited since capacity continues to be at critically high levels.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.