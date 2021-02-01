AdventHealth, Orange County team up to vaccinate healthcare workers not yet vaccinated

article

AdventHealth and Orange County announced on Monday that any healthcare worker, regardless of age, who has direct contact with patients will be allowed to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

The vaccines will be distributed on Saturday at AdventHealth's community vaccination site near the Orlando International Airport.

The vaccinations are available to any eligible healthcare worker, regardless of health system affiliation.

In a news release, officials said more than 3,000 doses were supplied by the Florida Department of Health in Orange County and are specifically earmarked for those healthcare workers who have been unable to get vaccinated.

Appointments are required and are available at OCFL.net/vaccine.