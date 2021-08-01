AdventHealth changes visitation policy amid rise in COVID cases

article

Starting Monday, AdventHealth said it is changing its visitation policy for COVID-19 patients at all of its Central Florida facilities.

Hospital officials said the decision was made to go from in-person visits to virtual visits for positive COVID-19 patients.

Officials said exceptions will be made for children under the age of 18, obstetrics, pediatrics and end-of-life situations.

Hospitals in Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake, Polk, Volusia and Flagler Counties will have this visitation change.

AdventHealth said it will make patient experience experts available to help patients connect with loved ones virtually.

In a news release, hospital officials said the change is being made due to the increasing number of COVID patients being seen across Central Florida.

Update AdventHealth Central Florida visitor policy (effective Aug. 2):

· COVID-19 positive — virtual visits

· Non-COVID-19 patients — one visitor at a time

· Obstetrics and pediatric patients — two visitors at a time

· Under 18 – COVID-19 positive patients — two adult caregivers at a time

· OB COVID-19 positive symptomatic — C-Section — two visitors a day, no visitors in OR

On Thursday, AdventHealth Central Florida moved to "black status" and deferred all non-emergency surgeries at hospitals throughout Central Florida.

AdventHealth said it is being reviewed daily and will be updated as conditions change.