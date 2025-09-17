Man under investigation for child porn shot, killed by Seminole County deputies, sheriff says

The Brief A man suspected of being in possession of hundreds of photos and videos of child pornography was shot and killed in his driveway Wednesday night in Seminole County. Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said deputies were conducting surveillance on the suspect when he came out of the house and was walking down his driveway. The suspect was approached by deputies and pulled out a .38 revolver from his waistband and began waving it around. He ignored deputies' commands to drop it. Deputies fired at least 2 shots, Sheriff Lemma said.



Editor's note: The allegations discussed during the press conference are graphic and disturbing. Viewer discretion advised.

A man under investigation for allegedly downloading and sharing photos and videos depicting child pornography was shot and killed by Seminole County deputies on Wednesday, after he pulled a weapon from his waistband when confronted by deputies, according to Sheriff Dennis Lemma.

Sheriff Lemma said deputies executed a search warrant last week at the home, near East Wekiva Trail and Hatfield Court, related to its investigation, and confiscated two computers and four cell phones. As part of that investigation, deputies were conducting surveillance on the suspect looking for an opportunity to arrest him on various charges, the sheriff said.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ A general view of an active law enforcement investigation near Hatfield Ct. and E. Wekiva Trail in Seminole County.

On Wednesday, amid that surveillance, the man, identified as Gary Guckenberger, reportedly walked out of the home and was walking down the driveway. Deputies approached him, Sheriff Lemma said. The man then pulled a .38 revolver from his waistband and began waving it in the air, he said.

Deputies told the man to drop the weapon, which the man refused. He was shot at least two times – and died in the driveway, Sheriff Lemma said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the deputy-involved shooting, which is standard procedure. The deputies who fired their weapons will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of FDLE's investigation, which is standard procedure.

Sheriff Lemma said Gary Guckenberger was a former firefighter with the Seminole County Fire Rescue Department, noting that he retired more than 10 years ago. He said that Guckenberger was not cooperative with the investigation.