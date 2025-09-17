Man under investigation for child porn shot, killed by Seminole County deputies, sheriff says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Editor's note: The allegations discussed during the press conference are graphic and disturbing. Viewer discretion advised.
A man under investigation for allegedly downloading and sharing photos and videos depicting child pornography was shot and killed by Seminole County deputies on Wednesday, after he pulled a weapon from his waistband when confronted by deputies, according to Sheriff Dennis Lemma.
Sheriff Lemma said deputies executed a search warrant last week at the home, near East Wekiva Trail and Hatfield Court, related to its investigation, and confiscated two computers and four cell phones. As part of that investigation, deputies were conducting surveillance on the suspect looking for an opportunity to arrest him on various charges, the sheriff said.
A general view of an active law enforcement investigation near Hatfield Ct. and E. Wekiva Trail in Seminole County.
On Wednesday, amid that surveillance, the man, identified as Gary Guckenberger, reportedly walked out of the home and was walking down the driveway. Deputies approached him, Sheriff Lemma said. The man then pulled a .38 revolver from his waistband and began waving it in the air, he said.
Deputies told the man to drop the weapon, which the man refused. He was shot at least two times – and died in the driveway, Sheriff Lemma said.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the deputy-involved shooting, which is standard procedure. The deputies who fired their weapons will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of FDLE's investigation, which is standard procedure.
Sheriff Lemma said Gary Guckenberger was a former firefighter with the Seminole County Fire Rescue Department, noting that he retired more than 10 years ago. He said that Guckenberger was not cooperative with the investigation.
The Source: The information is from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office and FOX 35 crews at the scene.