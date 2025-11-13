Active investigation in Palm Coast, Flager County Sheriff's Office says
PALM COAST, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is alerting residents of a large police presence in Palm Coast.
FCSO said there is an active investigation happening on Sederholm Path, near Interstate 95 and Marco Polo Road, and that there is "no immediate danger to the public."
The sheriff's office encouraged people traveling in the area to use alternative routes.
FCSO has not released any details on the nature or circumstances of the investigation. FOX 35 reached out to the sheriff's office who said it did not have any additional information to release beyond the Facebook post.
