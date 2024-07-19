Accused Orange County murderer Jerry Dorisme returns to court

Jerry Dorisme will not be leaving the jail as he awaits his trial for the murder of 13-year-old Rose Dieujuste.

The State is accusing him of felony murder – a capital offense.

Investigators say he kidnapped the girl after stabbing her, and that he may have sexually assaulted her too.

"The stabbing occurred on the stairsteps due to the blood spatters on the wall, and the relocating of the victim into a separate room," the Prosecuting Attorney told a judge Friday.

In Friday’s bond hearing, the State was trying to prove two things.

The first is just that they have the right guy.

Attorneys submitted into evidence a couple hours of surveillance video showing Dorisme purchasing a knife from a nearby store and walking around the apartment complex – going to the area where Dieujuste was found, shortly after she walked the same way.

The State called Lead Detective Anthony Ventriere to the stand to discuss his investigation into this homicide.

"You mentioned a fourth individual who identified the defendant," the Attorney said to the Detective. "Who was it?"

"The defendant’s father," answered Detective Ventriere.

The Defense argued, yes he was there, but so were lots of other people. And yes, tragically, a little girl is dead. But - "What we don’t have is any direct evidence that the Defendant had anything to do with that."

The Defense also refutes that Dorisme ever possessed a murder weapon on July 4th.

"What I have is a grainy video of him buying what Detective Ventriere believes is a knife. I don’t accept the clarity of that video."

Judge Barbara Leach disagreed; the video is clear enough for her.

Next, the State had to prove Dorisme is a danger to society.

"The Defendant is a prison release re-offender. That gives the Court concern," the judge said Friday.

Dorisme had a child abuse charge less than 3 years ago.

More recently, 911 callers reported he was walking around with a knife. When deputies went to talk to him, he punched 3 of them. He wound up getting Baker Acted.

The final consideration for the judge: "The randomness and seriousness of the crime just require that the Court keep the defendant in custody," she said.