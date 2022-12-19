'I'm very sorry': Alleged driver who crashed into Orlando bar out of jail on bond

A man accused of driving while impaired and crashing into the Hideaway Bar in Orlando – a crash that injured four people – was released from jail on Monday afternoon after posting bond, and appeared to be remorseful over the alleged incident.

"I can’t apologize adequately to the people at the bar…I’m very sorry," Jackson Click, 45, told reporters moments after he posted a $5,000 bond and walked out of jail, where someone was waiting to pick him up.

Orlando police officers responded to the bar on Virginia Drive shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday to reports of a truck driving into the bar. When they arrived, officers found the truck partially inside the bar with a large crowd around it, according to the arrest affidavit stated.

The report said Click remained at the scene following the crash and appeared to be impaired. Following field sobriety exercises, he was arrested for suspected DUI, according to the affidavit.

According to his DUI report, the results of breathalyzer tests were .315 and .324, more than four times the legal limit in the state of Florida.

After his arrest, Click reportedly said "this was the stupidest decision that I ever made," according to the arrest report.

Four people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. One person reportedly had a deep cut to her face.