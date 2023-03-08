Aber-clam Lincoln: 214-year-old clam found in Florida

It sounds like the start of a bad dad joke: What do President Abraham Lincoln and a clam have in common? Both may have been born in the same year, more than 200 years ago.

The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab, a marine lab and aquarium in Panacea, Florida, recently posted on its Facebook page that one of its AmeriCorps members found a large Ocean Quahog – an edible ocean clam – at Alligator Point on St. John's Island, which is west of Tallahassee near Florida's Panhandle.

According to the post, that AmeriCorps member – identified as Blaine – counted 214 layers on the clam's shell, suggesting it was 214 years old. They nicknamed the clam "Aber-clam Lincoln" to coincide with the former president's birth year – 1809, which is, you guessed it, 214 years ago.

The clam was also measured at 6 inches long and weight 2.6 pounds. These mollusks typically range between 2.8 and 4.3 inches, according to NOAA's website.

FOX Weather reported that the clam was released back into the ocean last week.

According to NOAA, Ocean Quahogs can be found from Newfoundland to Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. They are among the longest-living marine organisms in the world, some living for at least 200 years. They grow slowly and usually reproduce around 6 and are not large enough to be commercially fished until about 20 years old.

They are considered to be "filter feeders," burying themselves in the ocean floor and pump oxygen-rich water and food particles through their siphons, NOAA's website reads.