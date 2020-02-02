AAA offering free ‘Tow to Go’ service following Super Bowl celebrations

article

Super Bowl LIV takes place in Miami tonight and people around the nation are celebrating the big game.

AAA wants people to get home safe following these celebrations though and is activating its 'Tow to Go' program.

The program promotes safe driving and encourages motorists to plan ahead. It begins on Friday, January 31 at 6 p.m. and ends the morning of Monday, February 3 at 6 a.m. Anyone, whether they are a AAA customer or not, can get a free ride home and they will even tow your car.

MORE NEWS: How you can watch the Super Bowl

The tow is good with a 10-mile radius, and available for anyone – even non-AAA members. The company said they will also drive you home, but the option should be used as a last resort.

The company has been offering the free service during major holidays. They said the response time is based on the availability for its drivers and tow trucks, and whether there is a high call volume.

MORE NEWS: Parking to cost over $100 near stadium hosting Super Bowl LIV

Advertisement

The service may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather events.

"Tow to Go" is available for drivers in Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin and parts of Indiana. Those who are interested should dial 855-286 -9246.

For more information on the Tow to Go program, head to AAA's website.