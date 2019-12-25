AAA offering free 'Tow to Go' program during the holidays for impaired drivers

article

It's ok to eat, drink and be merry...just do it responsibly.

AAA has teamed up with Budweiser to launch their free 'Tow to Go' service for the holiday season to keep those who may have partied a little too hard from getting behind the wheel.

From now through 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 2nd 2020, AAA will take impaired drivers and their vehicles home safely, free of charge!

"It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead," AAA says on their website. "Always choose a Designated Driver before you have your first drink."

The service is available for AAA members and non-members. Your local ride must be within a 10-mile radius.

To request a ride call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

According to AAA, since its inception in 1998, Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from roads across the Southeast and Midwest.