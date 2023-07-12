'A Day In The Life of Grady Judd': High-profile Florida sheriff is family man, friend, celebrity

If you think your job is busy, just wait until you see "A Day In The Life of Grady Judd."

The Polk County Sheriff is one of the most high-profile law enforcement officials in the country, and he is in high demand. He is part sheriff, part family man, part friend, and part celebrity.

In addition to his primary role as the top law enforcement officer in one of the fastest growing counties in the country, he also spends time volunteering and helping around his community in any way possible, and even still going on high-profile investigations.

FOX 35 News had the rare opportunity to spend the entire day with Sheriff Judd to see how he juggles all of his roles, in addition to being a bona fide celebrity. We found out that his day is packed full of departmental meetings, community events, human resources discussions, council meetings, family obligations, and photography. Yes, photography.

His Chief of Staff, Steve Lester, said it's not unusual to get an email or phone call from the sheriff at 3 a.m. to discuss something on his mind. Yet oddly enough, his trusted and loyal staff don't seem to mind all that much.

Chief Lester told us over lunch, "And you know, that's a task to learn what things he needs to be briefed on, what things he doesn't need to be bothered with at that moment in time, because he's got so much, so much to do, so many things going on." Lester went on to say, "It's not a job. This is a calling, and we all love what we do, or we would find something else to do."

The sheriff is up for reelection in 2024, and he tells FOX 35 that he will run again for the job he has had for decades. He is so popular in Polk County that he hasn't even had a competitor in the election for the past several elections.

So, if you want to see what life is like for a sheriff that many call a "Polk County rock star," here is your chance.