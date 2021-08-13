Expand / Collapse search

96-year-old WWII veteran sings national anthem before baseball game

By FOX 13 news staff
With cheers from the crowd, a 96-year-old man who served in WWII sang the national anthem ahead of a Minor League Baseball game in Michigan.

COMSTOCK, Mich. - A 96-year-old WWII veteran delivered his rendition of the national anthem before a Minor League Baseball game.

In video shared by the West Michigan Whitecaps, cheers were heard, people removed their caps and the crowd was on their feet before John Plyman began singing in Comstock, Michigan, on August 5, creating a special moment for spectators. It was the home game for the Whitecaps.

Once he was done, Plyman saluted. The fans cheered once again.

The Whitecaps lost the game to the Dayton Dragons 8-0.

"Thank you John," the announcer was heard saying in the video, "and thank you for your service."

Storyful contributed to this report
 