95-year-old man drowns in pool at DeLand home, police say

By FOX 35 News Staff
DeLand
Police said that first responders could not revive the man.

DELAND, Fla. - A 95-year-old man has drowned in a pool at his DeLand home, police said.

They said that he was found face down in the pool by his wife.

She reportedly told investigators that she had left him at home earlier in the day while he was working on his yard and the pool deck.

She was said to have immediately called 911 when she returned, but first responders could not revive him.

