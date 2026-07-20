Florida man accused of yearlong phone harassment of Flagler County woman

The Brief Deputies say a Flagler County man made thousands of anonymous calls to a woman and filed a false child abuse report. Investigators say he used internet phone apps to hide his identity but was traced through a digital trail. The suspect faces felony stalking and false reporting charges and is out on bond.



A Flagler County man is facing multiple felony charges after investigators say he harassed a woman with thousands of anonymous phone calls over more than a year and filed a false child abuse report against her family.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said 31-year-old Luke Herbert allegedly called the victim more than 50 times a day, often using blocked or unknown numbers. Detectives said it took about five months to identify Herbert as the suspect.

The backstory:

Investigators allege Herbert used internet-based phone applications to generate fake phone numbers in an effort to conceal his identity.

Deputies also said he used a spoofed number to call the Florida Department of Children and Families, falsely claiming the victim and her husband were abusing their children.

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Deputies said Herbert's only known connection to the victim was that he had previously been trespassed from the business where she works.

According to investigators, Herbert has faced similar allegations before. Court records show he pleaded no contest in 2024 to making hundreds of harassing phone calls, and a judge withheld adjudication.

What they're saying:

Cybersecurity expert Nadeem Azhar said phone users can reduce unwanted calls by blocking unknown numbers through their device settings.

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"The easy stuff is, on your phone, if you go into your settings, you can block unknown numbers," Azhar said.

Azhar said internet calling applications can still leave behind digital evidence.

"In this case, it worked out well because the person wasn't a tech guru. He was just another person," Azhar said. "He tried to hide behind different phone numbers, but he did not know how to hide his IP address."

What's next:

Herbert has been released on a $12,500 bond and faces multiple felony charges, including stalking and filing a false report of child abuse. The case remains under investigation.