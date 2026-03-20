Florida teen accused of plotting to kill student wrote letter to parents

The Brief A Florida high student accused of plotting to kill another student seemingly wrote an apology note to her parents. "Dear mama & papa. I'm sorry for what I'm gonna do, hopefully you will find this paper. I want you guys to know that none of it is your fault or anyone else's in that matter." Isabelle A. Valdez, 15, and Lois Lippert, 14, were denied bond and are currently behind bars for their charges.



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The Florida State Attorney's Office has released copies of letters and drawings contained within a notebook found in the possession of a 15-year-old Lake Brantley High School student, who is accused of meticulously plotting to kill another student.

FOX 35 obtained the letters and drawing via a public records request. However, due to their graphic nature, FOX 35 has decided not to publish several of the drawings.

Isabelle A. Valdez, 15, and Lois Lippert, 14, have both been charged as adults in connection to an alleged murder plot against another student at a Seminole County high school. Valdez

Valdez has been charged with:

Attempted first degree premeditated murder

Attempted first degree felony murder

Armed burglary of a structure

Attempted aggravated child abuse with deadly weapon

Possession of a weapon on school property

Aggravated stalking

Lipper has been charged with:

Attempted first degree premeditated murder

Attempted first degree felony murder

Armed burglary of a structure

Attempted aggravated child abuse with deadly weapon

Possession of a weapon on school property

Aggravated stalking

An apology letter & potential motive

According to the report, Valdez started to write a letter addressed to her parents in her notebook, before it was taken by a deputy.

"Dear mama & papa. I'm sorry for what I'm gonna do. Hopefully you will find this paper. I want you guys to know that none of it is your fault, or anyone else's for that matter. I chose to do this by myself, for myself, and Adam Lanza (referring to the gunman in the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary)."

Read more: Bond denied for Lake Brantley High School students accused of plotting to kill classmate

"I want you guys to know that you were the most perfect parents ever. I'm sorry I could not be a better child. I've known there's been something wrong with me since I was (a) little kid. I just never showed it, and I'm sorry. I was never really shy, I just hated people and I was aware of how disgusting everyone is, being forced to talk was torture. I pretended to be a socialite to make you guys happy because I loved seeing you guys happy. It was one of the only things that made me happy."

"Over the years, I've just lost control over myself and my emotions. Whenever I told someone I hated you guys, it was a pure lie. I'm sorry for ever hurting you and I deserve what's coming for me as I am also disgusting, cruel, and useless."

It appears that Valdez was infatuated with Lanza, who shot and killed 20 kids in 2012 at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newport, Connecticut. She told deputies that the intended victim was "perfect" and reminded her of him.

She also claimed that she heard voices, which told her to kill the victim, so all three – Valdez, intended victim, and Lanza – would have a "blood bond" and be together.

The drawings

According to the report, Valdez asked Lippert to sketch a bunch of drawings for her. It's unclear if all of the drawings were done by Lippert or if Valdez drew a few of them herself.

Read more: 2 Florida teens to be charged as adults in alleged Lake Brantley High School student attack plot

According to the report, the drawings showed Valdez and her intended victim in various poses, including one which shows them apparently dead on the ground. Another shows someone hanging by a rope with a cross drawn on their shirt.

Other drawings included the names of other mass killers.

Bodycam: Girls laughed, joked about mug shots, make-up, and chocolate

FOX 35 previously obtained video surveillance taken inside the patrol vehicle after the girls were arrested. In the video, the girls joke about chocolate, what their booking photos will look like, and whether they'll end up in jail or a "psych ward." The girls also talked about which of them would have more time.