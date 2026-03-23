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Police respond to 'armed disturbance' in Palm Bay: Residents advised to stay clear

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Published  March 23, 2026 5:01pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando

PALM BAY, Fla. - A large police presence is currently responding to an armed disturbance in Palm Bay. 

The Palm Bay Police Department reported an active incident at a home in the area of Jupiter Boulevard and Serenade Street around 4:45 p.m., March 23. 

At least eight department vehicles were seen lining the streets outside a home, Monday evening, FOX 35's Esther Bower reported. 

Residents and motorists are asked to stay clear of the area at this time, police reported. 

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Source: Ivan Gonzalez

No information regarding what occurred has been reported at this time. 

This story will be updated when more information is made available. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Palm Bay Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyBrevard County News