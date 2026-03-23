Police respond to 'armed disturbance' in Palm Bay: Residents advised to stay clear

A large police presence is currently responding to an armed disturbance in Palm Bay.

The Palm Bay Police Department reported an active incident at a home in the area of Jupiter Boulevard and Serenade Street around 4:45 p.m., March 23.

At least eight department vehicles were seen lining the streets outside a home, Monday evening, FOX 35's Esther Bower reported.

Residents and motorists are asked to stay clear of the area at this time, police reported.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Source: Ivan Gonzalez

No information regarding what occurred has been reported at this time.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.