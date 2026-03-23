Florida man with missiles in back of truck stopped on Interstate 4; they were prop missiles, FHP says
Florida may be known for rocket launches at Cape Canaveral, but a driver hauling ‘missiles’ along I-4 on Sunday caused quite a ruckus on the busy interstate.
The backstory:
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, numerous drivers called to report a truck that had missiles mounted on it.
Troopers said they intercepted the driver they referred to as ‘Rocket Man’ Sunday afternoon near State Road 39 in Plant City.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the ‘missiles’ were determined to be plastic devices for shows and events.
What they're saying:
Troopers said, "All was determined safe with a strong suggestion on how better to transport the articles."
The Source: This article was written with information posted on social media by the Florida Highway Patrol.