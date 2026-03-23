Florida couple's car spins into pond from hit-and-run impact: 'Thankful to be alive'

The Brief Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run on Central Florida Parkway and Taft Vineland Road. A couple said a white SUV hit them and the impact sent their car into a pond. Troopers are searching for the driver.



Troopers are searching for the driver of a white SUV involved in a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Central Florida Parkway and Taft Vineland Road.

Mya Caetano and her boyfriend, Sam Andrews, packed everything they owned for a move from Central Florida to Rhode Island.

What we know:

The night of the crash they were heading to a hotel room for some rest.

According to Caetano, headlights from a white SUV suddenly appeared and went right into their car. Within seconds, their car spun, hit a pole, and went into water.

As the car began to fill, Caetano managed to escape. And Andrews, who was still inside with their dog, acted quickly.

What they're saying:

The couple said the crash was terrifying.

Andrews told FOX 35’s Alexus Cleavenger when the car was going into the water he was focused on saving their dog. He threw the dog out of the window before escaping himself.



All three made it out alive.

"We were just so thankful to be alive," Caetano said.

Despite losing nearly everything they owned in the crash—including clothes, personal belongings, and valuables – one item was recovered.

"I had a bible in the car. One of the bystanders walked over from the road, and he said, ‘Excuse me, is this yours,’ and I said, ‘Yes,’" Andrews said.

Caetano said she is grateful to be alive but frustrated that the driver responsible has not been caught.

"I just can't believe the person who did this to us is not held accountable yet," Caetano said.

What's next:

Florida Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information on this crash to come forward.



You can contact FHP (*347) or call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

What you can do:

As the investigation continues, Caetano and Andrews are left to rebuild their lives. A GoFundMe was started to help with recovery expenses.