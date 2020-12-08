Expand / Collapse search

911 call released in shooting death of Mount Dora couple

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Police said that the couple, known as Tina and Ken in their community, were shot multiple times during an armed robbery at the store on Monday night. Tina died at the scene. Ken passed away days later in the hospital.

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - Investigators released a 911 call on Tuesday involving the shooting deaths of a couple who owned a convenience store in Mount Dora.

The couple, Minh Nguyen, 47, and Khiem Ba Trinh, 56, owned T&N Market on North Grandview Street.

They were shot during a robbery. Tina died at the scene. Ken passed away days later in the hospital. 

Police are still looking for the suspect. The reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect is now up to $10,000. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.