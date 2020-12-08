911 call released in shooting death of Mount Dora couple

Investigators released a 911 call on Tuesday involving the shooting deaths of a couple who owned a convenience store in Mount Dora.

The couple, Minh Nguyen, 47, and Khiem Ba Trinh, 56, owned T&N Market on North Grandview Street.

They were shot during a robbery. Tina died at the scene. Ken passed away days later in the hospital.

Police are still looking for the suspect. The reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect is now up to $10,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.