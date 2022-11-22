Florida man, 89, fights off wild hogs while walking dog in Palm Coast neighborhood

An 89-year-old man wants change in his Palm Coast neighborhood after he was attacked by two wild hogs while taking his dog out for a walk.

David Reisman tells FOX 35 the animals launched at him on his front porch at 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 8. "The first one jumped on me. The second grabbed our little dog Riley," he said.

Reisman said he was able to fight back with his flashlight before his wife ran outside and scared the animals away.

"I started hitting this wild beast in the face several times," Reisman said.



Barton Kaplan lives across the street from Reisman. He tells FOX 35 wild hogs have been an ongoing issue, however, he said the problem has gotten out of control.

"We can’t roam freely to visit our neighbors. We’re hostages in our own homes," Kaplan said.

Kaplan said the animals repeatedly dig up mulch, exposing pipes, wires and pulling out plants.

Both Kaplan and Reisman are calling on the community’s homeowner association to install a fence around the entire property to try to control the problem.



FOX 35 reached out to the HOA but did not hear back.