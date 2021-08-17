8,400 Hillsborough students now quarantined or isolated due to COVID cases or exposure

article

The number of Hillsborough County students quarantined for COVID-19 or isolated for exposure to the virus has grown to over 8,000, one day after nearly 400 students tested positive for the virus.

According to the district’s Tuesday update, 8,400 students and 307 staff members are now quarantined or isolated. The district is now tracking 1,289 student and staff cases dating back to August 2, of which 399 student cases and 88 staff cases were reported yesterday alone.

That’s up from 5,599 quarantines and 929 known cases yesterday.

For comparison, the district had a total of 8,771 cases from March of 2020 through August 1, 2021.

The district says masks in school are mandatory, but to comply with the governor’s executive order banning mask mandates, parents are allowed to exempt their kids from the rule.

As of a week ago, there were over 26,000 opt-outs; about 14% of the district's students.

District policy is to isolate students for at least seven days after close, un-masked contact, though vaccinated students do not have to isolate unless they show symptoms.

Without e-learning as an option this year, there is no way for healthy isolated or asymptomatic quarantined children to learn from home unless their teachers send lessons and work. That means 4 percent of the students in the district are missing in-person instruction.

The school board has scheduled an emergency meeting for Wednesday to discuss the spiking number of cases and quarantines, but their action may depend on the outcome of today’s hearing in Tallahassee where the state board is deciding how to penalize Broward and Alachua counties for violating the governor’s ban on mandates.

