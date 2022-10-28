8-year-old hospitalized after being hit by car in Brevard County

article

An 8-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital after being hit by a car at an intersection in Brevard County.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the driver of a Toyota Highlander was traveling northbound on Ackerman Ave and was approaching Barbara Road. The 8-year-old was traveling westbound on Barbara Road approaching the intersection of Ackerman Ave.

The Toyota driver reportedly failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and struck the child.

The driver and the 9-year-old passenger were not injured, but the 8-year-old was airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital with critical, but stable injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.