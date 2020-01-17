8 students arrested at Seminole High School following altercation

article

There was a fight involving a number of students at Seminole High School on Friday, according to a spokesperson with the Sanford Police Department. The incident is said to have happened by a bus ramp at the school.

"This melee resulted in eight young women being arrested as they endangered themselves, their peers, our School Resource Officers, and my staff members," Seminole High School principal Dr. Jordan Rodriguez wrote in a message to parents. "This sort of behavior will not be tolerated on my campus. I will protect our students and my staff members to the absolute extent of my ability."

The students face charges of affray and/or disorderly conduct, according to the police spokesperson, in addition to disciplinary action taken by the school.