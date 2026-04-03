Florida driver attacked after man crashes car: 'His eyes were demonic, like a monster'

The Brief A good Samaritan was brutally attacked on the side of a central Florida highway. The entire incident was captured by cameras on the man’s Tesla. The alleged attacker has been arrested and is now facing multiple charges.



A Florida man said he was

A driver who stopped to help what appeared to be a crash victim along State Road 429 was attacked and seriously injured, authorities and the victim said.

Hans Hamilton said the incident happened near the Seidel Road exit when he saw a car by the guardrail and a man lying face-up in the grass.

The backstory:

Hamilton said he was driving on Highway 429 in Winter Garden when he saw what appeared to be a car crashed into the guardrail near the Seidel Road exit.

When Hamilton pulled over, he saw the driver’s side door was open and a man was lying face-up in the grass.

"I rolled down my window, said, ‘Hey, hey… are you OK?’ got no response… so, at that point I put the car in park, I opened my door, and he ambushed me," Hamilton said. "The minute he heard my door close, that's when he was up and off the ground on top of my car."

According to Hamilton, it happened so quickly a lot of it is a blur, but cameras surrounding his Tesla caught most of the unprovoked assault.

What the cameras caught

Within seconds, the man seen lying on the ground jumped up and on top of Hamilton’s car.

One of the vehicle’s cameras caught the moment he kicked in the windshield, but it didn’t take long, Hamilton said, before he became the target.

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"From the roof he's on top of me and then he's pummeling me," Hamilton said.

A different camera on the car documented the moment he began beating Hamilton. Hamilton said he could hear the man screaming at him while delivering blows to his head, face, neck and back.

"I’m going to kill you! I'm going to kill you, [he yelled]! – and I believed him," said Hamilton. His eyes were demonic, like a monster."

Roadside assistance

Another driver passing by saw the commotion and pulled over.

Winston Johnson said he called 911 after hearing Hamilton pleading for help.

"It was the right thing to do to stop to help the guy," Jonson said. "It was just a crazy altercation."

Within minutes, Johnson said a deputy arrived, but things didn’t calm down.

"The guy jumped up off the ground and attacked the deputy," Johnson said. "So now they're struggling and they fall to the ground, and that's when i got in to help the deputy restrain him and put handcuffs on him."

Johnson said it took himself, Hamilton, and the deputy to get the man into cuffs.

"He was erratic, he was yelling and using all kind of vulgar language, and he was out of control," said Johnson.

The suspect: Daniel Coleman

In addition to resisting arrest with the first deputy, according to a police report, Daniel Coman also repeatedly kicked another Orange County Deputy and grabbed a third by the crotch before finally being subdued.

The 44-year-old is now facing five charges, three of which are felonies. Despite the severity of the charges, he was still issued a bond.

As of Friday evening, Coman was still in custody at the Orange County Jail.

The damage

At $5,000, Coman’s bond is far less than the estimated damage to Hamilton’s car and his mounting medical bills.

"I fought with everything I had… everything I had to make sure that I was not going to see the roadside for my last view," said Hamilton.

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According to Hamilton, he was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a brain bleed, three broken ribs, and a concussion. Still swollen and covered in bruises, Hamilton said despite the incident, it has not broken his spirit.



"Don't let this story stop people from showing kindness to others," Hamilton said.



Hamilton estimates his hospital and vehicle repair costs to exceed $20,000.



Even with insurance, he said the bills are staggering. He started a GoFundMe to ease the financial burden. Here’s a link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-hans-recover-after-attack