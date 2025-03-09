74-year-old killed, 2 people injured after head-on crash in Port Orange

article

An early morning crash in Volusia County killed a 74-year-old woman and left two others in serious condition on Sunday.

According to officials, the incident took place at 1:31 a.m. at Tomoka Farms road and Shunz Road in Port Orange.

Reports suggest the 74-year-old Ormond Beach woman was driving a 2021 Mazda CX-5 traveling southbound on Tomoka Farms road. The second vehicle involved in the crash was a 2022 Nissan Murano that was traveling northbound on Tomoka Farms road.

"The Mazda CX-5 driver drifted into the northbound lane in the direct path of the 2022 Nissan Murano," said FHP officials.

As a result of the head-on collision, the 74-year-old driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger of the Mazda and the driver of the Murano were both transported to Halifax Daytona Beach with serious injuries.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: