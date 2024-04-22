7-year-old Florida boy killed in ATV park crash, troopers say

A child is dead after the ATV he was a rider on overturned on top of him in northeast Florida on Sunday afternoon, troopers said.

The crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. at the Hog Waller Mud Bog and ATV Park in Palatka.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 32-year-old man was operating an ATV with a 7-year-old boy sitting behind him. While making a sharp turn, the ATV overturned, FHP said. The ATV flipped onto the child as the boy struck a tree stump, according to a press release.

The child was taken to Putnam General Hospital where he died of his injuries. The man sustained minor injuries.

Both riders were from Reddick.