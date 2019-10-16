7-year-old caught vaping CBD at elementary school, police say

article

Police in Wisconsin say a 7-year-old boy was recently caught vaping while at his elementary school.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the 'Smok Novo' vaping device was found on the boy on Oct. 8 at Country Dale Elementary School in Franklin. The second grader was reportedly vaping in class, investigators said. Fox 6 reports that the boy had taken the device from his mother's purse.

The boy was taken to the hospital to be checked out. The mother was contacted, and she told police that the device contained CBD oil.

"The safety of our students is our top priority," said Superintendent Judy Mueller in the letter to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "We will continue to do everything we can to help counteract the harm associated with vaping."

The boy was returned to his mother and she was not charged.

Vaping has been under fire recently with more than 1,000 people reportedly suffering from a vaping-related lung illness. At least 26 deaths have been reported.