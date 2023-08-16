7-year-old boy finds and accidentally shoots alleged gun ditched after Florida carjacking, deputies say

A 7-year-old boy discovered and accidentally fired a gun believed to be used in a carjacking incident earlier this week in Daytona Beach, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

Anthony Galloway was arrested Monday after he allegedly stole a man's car as he was pumping gas on Derbyshire Road in Daytona Beach. He was arrested on several charges, including armed carjacking with a firearm, armed robbery with a firearm, grand theft, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, resisting an officer without violence, burglary of an occupied dwelling with battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal mischief and trespassing.

The 42-year-old man also had active warrants for his arrest in Lake County for theft and Orange County for violation of probation on prior charges of fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement.

The victim at the gas station didn't know Galloway, according to 911 calls about the incident.

"I just got robbed right here. My phone, my ID. Everything's in the car," he's heard saying to dispatchers. "I don't know them, I don't know this guy. I was just trying to put gas in my car."

He took off in the victim's car and abandoned it at a nearby apartment complex, deputies said. At this apartment complex – the Whispering Winds Apartments on Thomason Avenue – Galloway allegedly burglarized an occupied unit belonging to a 57-year-old woman, deputies said. The woman partially opened her door after hearing someone banging on it, yelling "Momma!"

That's when Galloway forced his way inside the apartment, knocking her down and slamming the door shut, according to deputies. When the woman realized she didn't know Galloway, she commanded her two pit bulldogs to attack him.

When police arrived at the apartment, Galloway broke a small window in the kitchen and jumped out of the two-story window.

Later on Monday and at a different apartment complex less than a half-mile away from the Whispering Winds Apartments, a 7-year-old boy discovered the firearm believed to have been used in the carjacking, deputies said. The boy's mother told officials her son accidentally fired the gun, striking an unoccupied apartment. No injuries were reported.

Volusia SWAT officers found Galloway holed up in a nearby warehouse where they went back and forth with him about coming out for about two hours, according to deputies. SWAT ultimately broke the door down and tackled Galloway to the ground, as seen in bodycam video from the sheriff's office.

He was transported to the hospital for the injuries he suffered when he jumped out of the two-story window. After he was cleared, he was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he remains without bond.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office said Galloway has an extensive rap sheet, including 67 prior felony charges with 12 convictions and 25 prior misdemeanor charges with 22 convictions. Some of the charges include 13 counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, burglary with battery, armed robbery, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude, cruelty toward a child and narcotics offenses.

Deputies said about 70 law enforcement officers were involved in the response to Monday's carjacking incident.