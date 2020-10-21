7 rescued from bay after boat capsizes during stormy weather

Deputies and firefighters jumped into action Monday to rescue a family after their boat capsized in Hillsborough Bay with three children on board.

A Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office deputy's body camera filmed the rescue as it happened in the water between Davis Islands and Bayshore Boulevard.

First responders tell us that strong winds capsized the 18-foot jet boat, sending all seven people on board into the water.

No one was injured and deputies noted that everyone on the boat was wearing lifejackets.

There was a small craft advisory at the time.

"This is a reminder to boaters to always pay attention to the weather forecast before going out on the water, and most importantly, to make sure everyone on board your boat has a life jacket. You never know when you'll need it,” Sheriff Chad Chronister offered.