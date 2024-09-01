66-year-old woman killed in late-night crash on Turnpike in Lake County, troopers say

Stream FOX 35:

A 66-year-old woman was killed in a late-night crash on the Turnpike in Lake County on Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The woman of Crystal River was headed north on the Turnpike, south of SR-19, in the inside lane when she failed to maintain a curve and drove into the inside shoulder, troopers said. That's when her Buick Enclave collided with a concrete traffic barrier, causing the SUV to rotate and hit the concrete traffic barrier on the other side of the highway.

The Buick then made its way into the direct path of a Toyota RAV4, which was being driven by an 82-year-old man, troopers said. The vehicles collided, but the man didn't sustain any injuries. He also remained on the scene, troopers said.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

