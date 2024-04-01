63-year-old Kissimmee woman killed in early morning crash, troopers say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A 63-year-old woman was killed in an early-morning crash in Kissimmee on Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 6:15 a.m. on San Lorenzo Road and Koa Street in Kissimmee, troopers said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ SKYFOX flew over a deadly crash in Kissimmee on April 1, 2024.

The crash involved a 2017 Honda Civic and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene, while the 51-year-old male driver from Kissimmee was not transported to a local hospital and remained on the scene of the crash.

Troopers have roadblocks in place near the intersection of the crash.

No other details were released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.