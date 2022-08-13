62-year-old pedestrian struck, killed in Orange County crash, FHP says

article

A 62-year-old man was killed early Saturday after being struck by a car while crossing the road in Orange County, Florida Highway Patrol says.

The man, from Belleview, was reportedly trying to cross the street at Orange Blossom Trail near Holden Avenue around 3 a.m. when he walked into the path of a 29-year-old woman driving an Audi. FHP says the man was not in the crosswalk when he was struck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver stayed at the scene to speak with investigators.

The crash remains under investigation.