60 buildings in Volusia county deemed unsafe, evacuated after Nicole

Several cities in Volusia County including Daytona Beach Shores, New Smyrna Beach, and Ponce Inlet have assessed over $481 million in damages after Hurricane Nicole — surpassing Ian's damage of $377 million.

On Thursday, photos and videos showed startling footage of homes, backyards, and even pools crumbling into the Atlantic Ocean as Nicole made landfall in Florida causing massive damage to Florida's already compromised eastern coastline.

Saturday afternoon, a Volusia County Property Appraiser submitted an initial assessment report for Hurricane Nicole, identifying what the damage is in each city hit by the storm.

Daytona Beach Shores damage

Daytona Beach Shores has $370.3 million in damages from Nicole. The gallery below shows the extensive damage done to the area.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Credit: Daytona Beach Police

New Smyrna Beach damage

New Smyrna Beach has approximately $51.1 million in damages after Nicole. The photos below show some of the damage done to the area.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Additional areas on Volusia with hefty damages

Ponce Inlet - $2.6 million

Port Orange - $1.3 million

Unincorporated areas - $5.5 million

Holly Hill - $452, 676

Dozens of buildings have also been deemed unsafe by the city and officials are pleading that residents who live in these buildings do not re-enter until it is safe to do so.

Buildings deemed unsafe - Daytona Beach

Hawaiian Inn, 2301 S. Atlantic Ave.

Holiday Inn Express, 3301 S.

South Shore Motel, 3225 S. Atlantic Ave.

White Surf Condo, 3555 S. Atlantic Ave.

Buildings deemed unsafe - Daytona Beach Shores

Dimucci Tower 14, 3797 S. Atlantic Ave. (7 stories)

Grande Coquina Condo, 3333 S. Atlantic Ave. (22 stories)

Flamingo Inn, 2011 S. Atlantic Ave. (3 stories)

Lexington Hotel, 2323 S. Atlantic Ave. (6 stories)

Marabella Condo, 3343 S. Atlantic Ave. (7 stories)

Ocean Court, 2315 S. Atlantic Ave. (2 stories)

OPUS Condo, 2071 S. Atlantic Ave. (11 stories)

Pirate’s Cove, 3501 S. Atlantic Ave. (7 stories)

Sanibel Condo, 3799 S. Atlantic Ave. (11 stories)

Sand and Surf, 2535 S. Atlantic Ave. (2 stories)

Sherwin Condo, 2555 S. Atlantic Ave. (19 stories)

St. Kitts Condominium, 2855 S. Atlantic Ave. (6 stories)

Tropic Shores Resort, 3111 S. Atlantic Ave. (11 stories)

Twin Towers North, 3311 S. Atlantic Ave. (18 stories)

Twin Towers South, 3315 S. Atlantic Ave. (18 stories)

Sunglow Resort, 3647 S. Atlantic Ave. (10 stories)

One single-family home

Buildings deemed unsafe - New Smyrna Beach

Las Brisas Condominiums, 3001 S. Atlantic Ave. (the two easterly oceanfront buildings) (3 stories)

Sea Coast Gardens II Condominiums, 4151 S. Atlantic Ave. (5 stories)

Sea Dunes Sand Dollar, 4305 S. Atlantic Ave. (2 stories)

Sea Dunes Nautilus, 4365 S. Atlantic Ave. (2 stories)

Pieces of Eight, 4375 S. Atlantic Ave. (3 stories)

Three single-family homes

At least 30 single-family homes are deemed unsafe in the Wilbur-by-the-Sea community.

In Ponce Inlet, seven single-family homes and two buildings are deemed unsafe.