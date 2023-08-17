6 things to do in Orlando, Central Florida this weekend: Boat show, BBQ, rock festival and more

Need weekend plans? It'll be a busy weekend across Orlando and Central Florida – and the following guide can help you figure out what to do!

Here's a look at some fun events planned across the region this weekend:

Back-to-School Backyard BBQ, various YMCA locations

What: Central Florida YMCAs are hosting Back-to-School events across the area, a free event for families to kick off the 2023-24 school year in style. Families can participate in crafts, games and enjoy treats from local food trucks.

Where: YMCA locations in downtown Orlando, Oviedo, Tavares, Titusville, Lake Mary and Winter Park

When: Saturday, August 19, varying times

What to know: This free event is rain or shine.

More info: YMCACF.org

Nothing Butt Rock Fest 2023, Winter Park

What: Bands will perform tributes of popular Papa Roach, Limp Bizkit, Nickelback, Linkin Park and more

Where: Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave.

When: Friday, August 18 at 7 p.m.

What to know: This event is 18+ and tickets are $15

More info: ticketweb.com

Orlando Boat Show, Orlando

What: Check out over 400 boats from 20 of Central Florida's best boat dealers, including deck boats, fishing boats, pontoons and surf boats

Where: Orange County Convention Center, North Hall B, 9800 International Drive

When: August 18-20; Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What to know: Adult tickets are $10 per person; kids 12 and under are free. Convention Center parking is $20. The event is held in a total cashless venue.

More info: orlandoboatshow.com

Cocoa Beach Friday Fest

What: Celebrate the third Friday of every month with live music, dancing, food trucks and local vendors

Where: Cocoa Beach Main Street

When: Friday, August 18 from 6 to 11 p.m.

What to know: This event is free and family friendly.

More info: cocoabeachmainstreet.org

Family Fun Day at Boxi Park, Lake Nona

What: Families will take over Boxi Park with bounce houses, face painters, balloon artists, live music and more.

Where: Boxi Park, 6877 Tavistock Lakes Blvd.

When: Sunday, August 20 from noon to 9 p.m.

What to know: This event is free to attend.

More info: boxiparklakenona.com

Market and Mimosas at The Hall on the Yard, Orlando

What: A boozy shopping experience is held every third Saturday where customers can shop at local vendors and sip on mimosas or brews.

Where: The Hall on the Yard, 1412 Alden Road

When: Saturday, August 19 from 4-8 p.m.

What to know: When you visit a vendor, you'll get an orange ticket that can be used for 50% off your first mimosa or select beer.

More info: eventbrite.com

Please check with local venues for updates before attending.